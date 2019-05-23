Bangor man accused of leaving woman with serious injuries after beating

A Bangor man is charged with aggravated assault after police say he severely beat a woman, according to court documents.

Those court documents say the woman told police she and 53-year-old Kip Cox had been drinking together on the railroad tracks near the Penobscot River.

Police found a trail of blood leading to the woman's apartment, which was where police found her with very serious injuries.

Cox denied harming her.

He's charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence assault

He's being held on $20,000 bail.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.