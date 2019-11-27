Bangor is helping shoppers get ready for Small Business Saturday

The Bangor community is prepping for Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday with more than just big box store deals.

"We're having free fare all day Saturday in conjunction with the small business shopping we're having rider appreciation day. So it's free to ride the community connector bus everywhere, anywhere and also we're offering the trolley to help the shoppers downtown," said Laurie Linscott, the Bus Superintendent for Bangor.

"Just gives people another way to get around and access the businesses in downtown without having to worry about parking," said Betsy Lundy, the Bangor Downtown Coordinator.

This is just one way the city is encouraging to buy local.

Businesses downtown are also getting ready for those additional shoppers.

"Mexicali has decided that we are kicking off our 25% off sale. 25% off your entire purchase of regular priced merchandise. Yeah we've got a great selection of sterling silver, women's clothing and a ton of fabulous gift ideas," said Julie Baker Leaden, Store Manager of Mexicali Blues.

"A lot of downtown businesses have specials this weekend. So for small business Saturday we're offering a store-wide sale which is 25% off everything in store. You know I'm recent years it's really become important. Black Friday or as we call it Plaid Friday, has been a nice boost," said Brad Ryder, Owner of Epic Sports.