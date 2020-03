Bangor is closing off all playground equipment and basketball courts at city parks and schools.

It's an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Parks, trails, and downtown parkways are still open.

But officials say don't go if you're feeling sick.

If you are well and you visit, maintain social distancing guidelines - that means at least 6 feet apart and if you’re on a trail let others know when you're passing them.

You should step off to the side to let them go by, too.