Bangor hosts annual beach ball drop to ring in the new year

New York has a ball covered in fancy crystals, but Bangor has a beach ball covered with strings of Christmas lights.

Each year, it's tossed from the top of Paddy Murphy's in West Market Square to signify the start of the new year.

To wave goodbye to this decade and welcome the next, the downtown area has been full of events for all ages throughout the day, including Tuesday night.

You can find a full schedule of events by visiting "Downtown Countdown 2020" on Facebook.

At around ten minutes to midnight folks will fill West Market Square for the countdown.

Officials say don't let the snow discourage you from coming out.

Betsy Lundy, Downtown Coordinator says, "People should not worry about the snow. Some of my favorite New Year's nights of the past have been snowy nights. There was one year that erupted into this like 3,000 person friendly snowball fight that was really fun and everybody was just picking up snow and doing little underhanded tosses and it was really cute. So, I'm kind of hoping for the same thing tonight."

There is no parking ban in downtown Bangor for the night.

The Pickering Square Parking Garage will also be open and free all night so revelers can responsibly imbibe if they so choose.