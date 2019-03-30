Bangor hosts 'Space Race'

The Challenger Learning Center of Maine hosted their third Annual Challenger 5K Space Race Saturday.

"Lift Off" was at 10:15 sharp.

The race started at the Challenger Center in Bangor and extended it's track to the surrounding neighborhood.

All proceeds from the 5K go into program funding for the building.

"We encourage Anyone from the community who is even curious about coming to see challenger," said Kristen Hibbard, of the Learning Center. "We give tours, we also have lots of families that come for camp or outreach programs. Really anyone is invited. It's a great chance to come see Challenger if you're interested for your own family or just curious because you live in the area."

Kids and Adults of all ages were allowed to come to walk or run the course and each participant in the 5-k received their own custom 3d printed medal.

For upcoming events and more information,Challenger Learning Center of Maine visit https://www.astronaut.org/

