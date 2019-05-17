Bangor hospital celebrates National Hospital Week

It's National Hospital Week.

Staff at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has been celebrating all week.

On Friday they unveiled an Employee Recognition Wall.

The four employees honored highlight the hospital's values and mission.

We caught up with two employees who were recognized for their compassion and accountability.

"We work hard behind the scenes to take care of the patients," explained Carrie Gallant of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. "They are the most important thing, and to be recognized for the things that I do every day, it's amazing, and I'm thankful that my team thinks that I do a good job."

"This is one example of ways in which we've been celebrating our staff and the good. There's so much good that is going on here," said Interim President of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Timothy Dentry. "The great quality and the great values. And, at the same time, we have other things that are causing concern for a lot of people, and we're dealing with each and every one of those personally."

The hospital has been providing healthcare to patients for more than 125 years.