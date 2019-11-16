Bangor gym is working out to fight hunger

A local gym is working out to fight hunger.

Wilcox Wellness and Fitness in Bangor and Brunswick held its annual Burpees for Turkeys event Saturday.

For every five dollars donated, one participant will complete a burpee.

The event helps raise money for the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

"I don't have the final tally yet from today but in the first four years we raised nearly $30,000. And we're hoping to break the $40,000 mark in two locations today," said Co-Owner Paige Wilcox.

Wilcox Wellness and Fitness updated us after the event to say that they did reach their fundraising goal.