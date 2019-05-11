Bangor group keeping downtown beautiful

It's officially spring, and that means many folks will be getting out to do some gardening.

The Downtown Bangor Beautification Committee is gearing up to do just that.

On Saturday May 18th, they're inviting folks to participate in the annual Big Dig.

The Big Dig is the day Adopt-A-Garden adopters, volunteers, passers-by, friends, and neighbors are invited to head downtown and help make the city bloom by helping to plant over 140 different gardens. Whether you have adopted a garden or just want to lend a hand for the day, you are welcome. All ages. All skill levels.

Volunteers will be based out of Norumbega Parkway between Franklin and Central Street. Stop on by their pop-up tent if you have questions or can't find your garden. Mulch will be provided at Norumbega Parkway and at West Market Square.

Individuals and organizations seeking to volunteer at or sponsor this event can email: downtown@bangormaine.gov.