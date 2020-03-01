Bangor group gives back to local nonprofit

A group in Bangor brought lots of people together to help raise money for a local nonprofit on Saturday night.

Bowl Gowns of Bangor has held these types of events for seven years now in an effort to give back to the community.

People danced their way back to the 1920s on Saturday to raise money for the JD Foundation.

The local nonprofit is dedicated to providing suicide education and prevention.

Chelsea Chapdelaine is with the JD Foundation. She explained, "There's still a huge stigma around suicide and mental health and until we start brigding that gap and getting people to talk about it, we are not going to help reduce the numbers."

"There are people here. We are here for you. Everyone is wanting to help. and to have a night where we can celebrate life is a beautiful thing," Bowl Gowns of Bangor's Rebecca Krupke added.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, there is a hotline you can call.

That number is 1-800-273-8255.

Here is the link if you'd like to donate to the JD Foundation or learn more about the nonprofit - https://www.thejdfoundation.org/