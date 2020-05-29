Bangor firefighters wear red in support of troops

Red... the color of fire trucks in most places, and in Bangor, now also the color of a shirt worn by many of the firefighters on Fridays

R.E.D. is an acronym that stands for "Remember Everyone Deployed," a national movement to honor servicemen and women.

The members of the Professional Firefighters Union, Local 772 are donning new tee shirts instead of the standard uniform for one day each week.

Those who have the shirts paid for them themselves, little cost they say, in comparison to the service and sacrifice of those who are in the military.

"It's not only a thank you to the men and women who serve this country, it's a tip of the hat to the brothers and sisters and their families for the service they provide for our community and our great nation," Jared Willey, President, Bangor Professional Firefighters Local 772 said.

A dozen of the firefighters currently working at the city's fire stations also serve in the military in some capacity, and a significantly large number of the department's retirees have as well.