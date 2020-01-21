Bangor firefighter decides to hang helmet after 32 years of service

After 32 years, a Bangor firefighter is hanging up his helmet one last time.

Sherman Mason, known as Sherm in the fire service, started as a junior firefighter in Levant in 1977.

In 1988, he began a full-time career as a firefighter and eventually a paramedic.

He says, "Where else can you have a job where you make a lot of noise and go fast?"

Sherm has been a part of the fire service since he was a high schooler in Hermon.

He says, "I actually worked out of what is now the fire museum on state street, Hose Five. I worked out of that for a few years, just covering vacations and sick time."

Much of his life spent waking up at all hours to answer the call and never knowing what to expect.

Fire Chief, Thomas Higgins says, "He's missed a lot of holidays with his family, a lot of birthdays. You're not in your own bed two nights a week with the schedule they have now. It's a very rewarding job but there's sacrifice that comes along the way."

Many of his colleagues say their bellies are extra grateful for Sherm's sacrifices.

Higgins says, "One of the things Sherm's also known for is his cooking skills."

Sherm says, "I haven't sent anyone to the hospital yet but they all enjoy having a good meal. It gives everybody a chance to get together and talk and find out what's going on with each other. It makes it more of a family."

And Sherm says this family is one he's going to miss, "It's going to be different. I'll miss the people, the comradery, the brotherhood. We live together, we sleep together, we watch each others babies being born, help each other get married. You get to know everybody and they become part of your family."

Sherm says he plans to relax during retirement, but it will weird not hearing those tones go off.

He says, "The thing the guys say that hits them more is when you see the trucks going by with lights and sirens and wondering what they're doing. Because they've always known what they were doing and now they're just standing back and watching."

But Sherm says he considers himself one of the lucky ones, "The other thing that everybody worries about is making it home. When you retire, you've made it through. That's something that a lot of people don't do."

Sherm's last day is this Friday.

We've been told his coworkers are expecting him to cook his OWN retirement meal for everyone to enjoy.