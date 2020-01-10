Bangor elementary school honored with Blue Ribbon Award

A Bangor school was honored today as a 2019 Blue Ribbon School.

Fruit Street Elementary School is one of the latest recipients of the award.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors the educational excellence of public and private schools all around the country.

Senator Susan Collins was there to help celebrate the school's achievement.

"In our country there are more than 130,000 public school K through 12. Only 362 were selected this year to be designated as Blue Ribbon Schools. And I think we should be very proud that we have three in the state of Maine and Fruit Street School in Bangor is one of them," said Senator Susan Collins.

The other two Blue Ribbon Schools in Maine in 2019 were Cape Elizabeth High School and Yarmouth High School.