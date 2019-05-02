Bangor eighth grader builds unique gift for City Hall

Bangor City Hall received a unique gift this week from a local eighth grader.

Beckett Mundell-Wood, a student at the William S. Cohen School, made a LEGO replica of City Hall.

Beckett used 2,019 pieces to create the masterpiece.

We're told it took him a month to design and build.

"This is his third Bangor building that he has built. He also did a replica of the Cohen School and one of the Opera House. So, I think it's really neat when kids are not only learning something really inventive like this, but they are sort of applying it to the place they live," said Zeth Lundy, Bangor's Public Information Coordinator.

You can find Beckett's work on display right outside council chambers.

