Bangor defense attorney sailing for a good cause

A Bangor criminal defense attorney is taking time out of the courtroom to sail the coast of Maine for a good cause.

Jeff Silverstein will sail some 250 miles in honor of his friend and colleague Julio DeSanctis who died of cancer in 2011.

Starting at Whaleback Light off Kittery, Silverstein will sail a boat that DeSanctis gave him up the coast ending in Lubec at West Quoddy Head Light.

Silverstein says, "I conceived of this idea last year where I would take his boat out onto the salt water and sail the entire length of the coast of Maine in tribute to my buddy Julio as a fundraiser for local cancer care, treatment, and research here in the Greater Bangor Area."

Silverstein will begin his journey in early July. It will take him about seven to ten days to complete.

Donations can be made directly to Cancer Care Northern Light Health at the following link:

http://events.emhsfoundation.org/site/TR/Events/General?team_id=2063&pg=team&fr_id=1230