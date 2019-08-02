Bangor dance school looks for new home

Thomas School of Dance in Bangor is looking for a new home.

The owner, Cassidy Pillsbury, says they couldn't come to a new lease agreement with their current building's new owners.

Cassidy says she would love to stay in downtown Bangor but is open to looking into other areas.

Right now, she's looking for a spot 6,000 square feet or more to hold a variety of dance classes.

The dance school has been a staple in the community for more than 90 years.

Riley Watts, Thomas School of Dance Alumni, said, "I started at Thomas School of Dance when I was about 10 years old, and I've been dancing ever since then, and I made my whole career out of it. I travel all over the world as my job, and it all started here at Thomas."

Cassie Pillsbury, Thomas School of Dance Owner, "I am very proud of the product that we offer at Thomas School of Dance, the dedication and the professionalism of our teachers and staff, and we have amazing students. It feels great to be a part of that."

Cassidy says she's looked at some listings in the area, but could use some recommendations.

Their email address is ThomasSchoolofDance@gmail.com

You can also call 945-3457.