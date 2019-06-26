Bangor couple works hard to restore old homes

A Bangor couple focused on fixing up old homes is at it again...

"There is such a great inventory of homes that do need saving also. I like to say we restore them."

Kortnie and Nick Mullins who own Community Real Estate Solutions have finished restoring a home close to their hearts.

The home on 27 Grant Street directly across from the Mullins's home, was originally built in the early 1900s and has fallen apart through the years.

"With seeing some of these older homes, just like this one, the ones in our own neighborhood and we watched it for three years vacant and we kind of just wondered what was going on with it. "

When they finally got the chance to buy it, they did then spent the past few years restoring it to its old beauty.

"It's helping the town as a whole and it is helping the community."

The couple says they're passionate about restoring the homes and providing a place for families to live in the Bangor area.

"I'm from a really big family and we had a tough go at it. We were constantly looking for places to stay. So, I can relate to the people that are going through that problem. So I am really passionate about being able to help people that are in that situation."

The home will be hitting the market soon and there will be an open house on Saturday, June 29th from noon to 1.

"Really passionate about being able to restore these once beautiful homes and try to bring them back because you can. "