Bangor couple ask neighborhood to vote on future house color

When a Bangor family found themselves facing a difficult decision, they came up with an interesting way of dealing with it.

Their method has proven to be a surprise success.

"It's been a place we love. We love talking to our neighbors. We love seeing everybody out on the street. It's a real sense of community," says Kristen Martin.

Kristen and her husband, Keith Martin, really love their Bangor neighborhood.

They love it so much that when they couldn't decide what color to paint their home, they decided to empower their neighbors by putting it to a vote.

"When we bought the house in 2012, we knew we were going to paint it, and we'd kind of been tossing it around as an idea to help us decide on color choices," says Kristen.

"Yeah, I think we've been joking about it since we decided to paint the house, and we're a little torn," says Keith.

"We had a few friends comment. and we moved it around the house, and then we said, 'I think it's time. Let's put it to a vote," says Kristen.

The Martins have had a great response at their polling place: their fence. Voters simply pick which pallet they like for the siding, trim, and front door, and the results are picked up daily.

"In just a few days, we've had like 200 people, so we've been really surprised," says Keith.

"I was like, that was kind of a cool idea! If we can't make a decision at our house, that would be kind of a good idea especially because everyone kind of walks by this house," says neighbor,

Jennifer Holesha.

Needless to say, this little democratic experiment has turned into a really cool experience for the Martins and their neighbors.

"Yeah, we thought it would be a fun neighborhood activity, and we weren't expecting news and everybody commenting about it, but it's been a lot of fun," says Kristen.

"A few people have embraced ranked-choice voting. Only one write-in so far. For 'pink, please.' There's a clear front runner. But, we'll see. Empirical evidence to date suggests my wife is right, but I'm waiting for a late surge in the polls."

The Martins tell us they expect to reveal the winner later this summer when the painters come to their house on Webster Avenue.