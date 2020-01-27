Bangor councilors vote to keep bus hub in Pickering Square

A major redesign will come to Bangor's Pickering Square and that includes a new bus hub.

Councilors with a close vote of 5 to 4 in favor of keeping the bus hub in Pickering Square.

The decision was made in front of more than 100 people.

The bus hub will be built right along Water Street.

Also in the redesign plans, a children's area, green and outdoor seating space.

Some councilors factored in two recent studies conducted on Bangor's public transit system to help them make their decisions.

Angela Okafor, Bangor City Councilors, said, "I have really listened to everybody that wanted to talk. I have asked a ton of questions. I haven't been able to find a viable reasonable alternative, so I'm sticking with what the studies say."

"It didn't look at other downtown locations. That was part of my reason for supporting doing the study. That they would give us some options. They didn't even have data to say why they thought Pickering Square was the best. All they said was this is where it should be. Didn't really back it up.," Dan Tremble, Bangor City Councilor.

We're told the hope is everything will be finished in 2021.