Bangor councilors to decide on whether to take away hospitals styrofoam exemption

To allow Bangor hospitals and meals on wheels programs to continue to use Styrofoam food service containers or not?

That's what Bangor City Councilors will have to decide on in the coming weeks.

The city's polystyrene ban no longer allows foodservice establishments to use those types of food containers.

That went into effect in January.

It's similar to the statewide ban which goes into effect next year.

However, hospitals in the state's plan are exempt.

Councilor Dan Tremble says he's looking to remove those exemptions in Bangor. He explained, "It doesn't make sense why would hospitals be exempt? It's Styrofoam. If it's bad for a restaurant it should be bad for the hospitals to use Styrofoam. It's just in the food use of the hospital. If they have Styrofoam for other uses in the hospital it can be used."

If councilors do decide to vote in favor of the matter, it will go into effect on May 1st.

Here's more information on that- https://www.bangormaine.gov/news/?FeedID=810