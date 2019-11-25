Bangor councilors approve installation of solar array

The City of Bangor is moving forward with installing a solar array.

Councilors passed an order Monday night allowing solar panels to be built on a city-owned piece of land on Maine Avenue.

Just to give you an idea of where that is, it's over by Bangor International Airport.

The array would be about 5 acres in size.

We're told installing the solar array would save the city about $50,000 in electricity costs per year.

Sam Lavallee, ReVision Energy, Director of Finance, said "The city of Bangor is looked upon by the state of Maine as a leader in terms of public entities. By sort of taking the lead and transiting to renewable energy, they will sort of encourage other communities within Maine to transition to clean renewable energy."

The cost to develop the project is less than $70,000.

ReVision Energy wants to start construction by the summer or fall of next year.

