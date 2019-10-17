Bangor city councilors unanimously approve zone change for King houses

Bangor city councilors unanimously approved a zone change request for Stephen and Tabitha King Wednesday night.

Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation is now allowed to use the couple's two properties.

One house will be used as a writer's retreat- a place where up to 5 people could work on their craft.

The other property will have foundation offices and be used as a place to store King's archives

We're told only researchers and scholars can make appointments to see King's records.

