Bangor council considers ban on polystyrene in repackaged food

The future of styrofoam in Bangor the subject of a public meeting Tuesday evening..

The city council is considering banning the use of polystyrene, also known as styrofoam, in repackaged food..

This would effect places like restaurants and grocery stores..

There is a bill before the State Legislature that would enact this statewide on January 1st of next year...

Members of the council and public weighed in.. some for and against the ban..

Council Chair Sarah Nichols is for it.

Among her reasoning, she says that the new Fiberight facility in Hampden doesn't want to take it.

"Curb that use because it's not something they can reuse," said Nichols. "It's not really good for their whole business plan. So, there's a number of different issues, if we are spending all this money to invest in a new way to dispose of our waist we should also be making sure it's the most efficient and also good for the environment to be using something that does not break down after years and years."

The matter will be discussed by the full council at a future meeting.