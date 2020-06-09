Bangor city officials work with downtown businesses in wake of reopening

As restaurants and retail businesses open their doors, again, in downtown Bangor, the city has taken steps to help.

TV 5 got a glimpse at how business owners and city leaders are working together to get Bangor back on its feet.

"Businesses downtown are starting to reopen. Everybody is kind of doing it in their own way and with different kind of modifications in place," says Downtown Coordinator Betsy Lundy.

City leaders wanted to do more to help these establishments that have been closed partially or completely for the past three months.

This lead to the idea of parklettes.

"The city came up with an idea to help restaurants be able to expand their seating capacity because many of them lost the ability to have as many indoor diners," says Lundy.

Pepinos on Park Street says this will be a huge help.

Owner Susan Stephenson says, "It just allows us to have more business and more customers. We live in Maine and this is one of the most beautiful times to live here and enjoy eating and drinking outside. I mean who doesn't want to drink a margarita outside, even if it's on the street?"

City officials say creating these outdoor spaces may be more difficult for some due to the limited space available outside.

But they are open to supporting business owners to develop something that works for them.

Retailers can apply for parklettes and expand outside, too.

The city has also been discussing closing Broad Street to expand outdoor seating into the street.

Those in the West Market Square area have been advocating for the move.

"It works really well for a lot of other cities and other locations. The biggest thing was getting the input from everybody so that we are all in this together and we all agree together that it's a good thing to do," says Paddy Murphy's owner John Dobbs.

City Staff is meeting to determine the best way to move forward with the closure and expects to make an announcement soon.

Lundy says, "Even though all these businesses and buildings individually are small, when you look at downtown as a whole it is a huge economic driver for the city so it's really important to get that up and running again."