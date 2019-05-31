Bangor city officials remind dog owners about leash laws

As the weather gets warmer, more folks are heading to the Bangor City Forest or trails in the area to walk their dogs.

Bangor officials are reminding dog owners about leash laws in certain areas.

"We just want dog owners to understand the rules and non-dog owners alike to know what parts of the city forest and other parts around the city they need their dog on a leash and what areas the dogs can run free,” said Bangor City Councilor, Ben Sprague.

Not everyone is a dog lover. Bangor city officials ask dog owners to be mindful of that.

They're also reminding folks where in the city dogs must be leashed.

“At City Forest, which would be some of the Main Road, some of Tripp Drive, all the East Trail, those general areas of that side of the City Forest are on leash requirement at all times,” explained Bangor Parks and Recreation Director, Tracy Willette.

According to Bangor officials, the city follows the state statute which says dogs have to be under the control of their owner at all times.

"If you choose to walk your dog off leash, you have to be able to verbally command your dog to return to you in the event of danger, another dog, other people just not wanting your dog near them,” explained Bangor Animal Control Officer, Trisha Bruen.

While there are parts of City Forest where dogs can be off leashes, there are two locations where it's prohibited.

Dogs must be leashed at Cascade Park and Brown Woods. We're told that's due to the number of people that walk in that area, and the fact that they are both close to neighborhoods.

To make sure everyone stays safe at city parks and on trails, officials are simply asking for dog owners to be compliant.

"Always take your dog out on a leash and walk them to the appropriate area where you're going, even at the city forest,” said Bruen. “It's important to have your dog leashed and wait until you get them away from people and vehicles and other dogs before you let them go."

Officials say there's been some confusion as to where dogs must be leashed, so they're hoping to make it clearer to residents.

"We'll add some signage to our trail heads that indicates that, and now that we have the newer maps out there that are easier to identify the trails, hopefully that will help folks understand where we're requiring the leashes and where we don't,” said Willette.

Before you head out on that walk, make sure your dog's vaccinations are up to date, and always clean up after them.

The city provides pick-up bags to help with that.

