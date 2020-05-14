Bangor city officials on growing homeless encampments

Homeless campsites seem to be growing along the Bangor waterfront.

Bangor police say a homeless man died Wednesday night at an encampment.

Bangor Public Health Director, Patty Hamilton, said, "Being homeless in the time of Covid-19 is very difficult."

Bangor city officials say they see the encampments along the waterfront and are working to handle them under CDC guidelines.

"The advice in guidance is to keep people in one place and try to provide some other supports, and of course, that's a fine line. We know in the past that sometimes if the camps got too large, they got dangerous, and so that's why we are going down there as frequently as we can,” Patty Hamilton added.

Bangor Public Health Director Patty Hamilton says they go down with officers from the Bangor Police Department to provide outreach at least once a week.

"And we have put a source of water down there. We put a porta-potty down there. We were making arrangements with the folks for trash pick up and things, and there's room in the shelters, and so we're encouraging people to go in, but people have to want to, and there's lots of competing needs."

Hamilton says they have placed one person in housing. Situations like a recent suspected overdose death of a man staying at one of the waterfront camps shows substance abuse is still a concern.

"It's heartbreaking actually because we've been worried about that. We know during these times that there is more stress, and it's more complicated, and substance abuse disorder is not going away just because of this disease,” Hamilton explained.

Over at the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, there are beds available, but they are a dry shelter, and there are different requirements to stay there during the pandemic.

Boyd Kronholm, Executive Director of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, said, "They have to be at least 24 hours sober to be here. When you come here, we quarantine you for a few days, and at that point, you can only leave here for essential travel."

So what is the solution for these campsites as we get closer to reopening businesses and lifting stay at home orders? Hamilton added, "I think it's gonna be hard for businesses to reopen, and so we're sensitive to that."

When it comes to the concern about these camps growing.

"I'm not sure is the honest answer. We're trying to get a handle on that, and like I said, some people are afraid to go into the shelter, so we are just seeing more people leaving the shelters and going outside. The weather's getting a little better, or is it new people coming in that we need to connect with? We honestly need to get more of a handle on that," Hamilton explained.