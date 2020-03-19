Bangor city councilors vote to extend civil state of emergency order

Bangor City Councilors voted to extend their civil emergency order at a special meeting.

This means this measure will stay in place for up to 7 days after the Governor's state of civil emergency is over.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, many people have found ways to adapt.

This council meeting is no different.

We're told it's the first Bangor City Council meeting to be held remotely.

The next meeting is Monday.

They're looking at ways the public can have their voices heard while following CDC recommendations.

Council Chair, Clare Davitt, said, "People need to be involved. Figuring out how to do that in a time where people can't even be in [Bangor] City Hall is difficult. The majority of the council voted so that we could have folks participate in some way or another during the meeting itself. We are going to set up a special phone line so people can call and give their comments and they'll be read during the meeting. They can email or actually mail in."

You can watch Monday's council meeting in a variety of ways.

The city of Bangor's Facebook page and website as well as your own TV.

You can go here - https://townhallstreams.com/towns/bangor_me