Bangor city councilors vote in favor of non-emergency police fees

Group homes, residential care facilities, and temporary low barrier shelters will now get charged if they call the Bangor Police Department for "non-emergency situations."

City councilors voted unanimously to allow the Bangor Police Department to put a fee structure in place.

Bangor police officials say since January they've received nearly 300 calls that are not police matters from these types of facilities.

They say some of those include clients who won't follow house rules, put their shoes on, and leave the facility without permission.

Bangor Resident, John Hiatt, said, "We don't want to take a chance where we are wrong once. I rather see them be called 100 times on something that's not an emergency than the possibility of missing one emergency call. I have family members who work in the mental health field and also work in shelters they got to be able to know when they pick up the phone, they can call the police."

Ben Sprague, City Councilor said, "I think it is very unlikely that the city will actually be charging many fees on this. It's just meant to be kind of an impediment. Bangor Police Department has already seen a significant drop off in these calls since the discussions about this began."

The fee structure allows up to three non-emergency calls a year.

Four to eight calls, the facility would be charged $31 for each officer that responds.

Nine or more, the fee would be $155 per responding officer.