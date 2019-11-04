Bangor city councilors talk about leash ordinance

Bangor City Councilors talked about the city's Leash Ordinance.

City Council Chair Sarah Nichols says residents have raised concerns about where the city allows dogs to be unleashed and where owners must have them on a lead.

The ordinance says dogs must be under the control of their owners at all times.

There are some spots in Bangor where dogs can roam- within reason.

Other areas, such as Brown Woods, Cascade Park, and certain sections of the Bangor City Forest require you to leash your dog.

"To see if we do need to explore having a stricter leash law or in certain places, and maybe not in others. Maybe do nothing at all. We are kind of just researching to see if what we have in place is really appropriate,” explained Nichols.

Ben Sprague, City Councilor, said, "I think what could be helpful and effective in this is the city were to do more of an awareness campaign as in there are state laws that are already in place. But maybe just appealing to everybody's considerate nature."

The next step is for city councilors to meet with the Bangor Parks and Rec Director as well as the Animal Control Officer to gather input.

For more information visit, https://ecode360.com/6889651