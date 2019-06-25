Bangor city councilors pass commingled curbside pickup

Starting in September Bangor residents won't separate their trash to be recycled.

The measure was passed at Monday night's city council meeting.

This means trash and items to be recycled will go out on the same day, once a week in a 96-gallon tote to be picked up by an automated side load compactor.

The items will be separated at the waste facility.

"Sorting out the recycling, right now, we're only getting about 25% of that as actually being recycled. Because so much of it is contaminated, even when folks are thinking they're doing everything they can to put the clean stuff in the recycling any little bits of food or if you have the round cap on it," said Clare Davitt, Bangor City Councilor.

This passed but not unanimously.

It was opposed by one councilor who thought it wasn't the right time for the move.

City councilors say more information on the change will be provided in the next couple of months.