Bangor City Councilors look to make changes to leash ordinance

Bangor City Councilors want to add a line to the city's leash ordinance proposing that dogs must be leashed on the waterfront.

If the ordinance change is passed, it would require you from Sea Dog Brewing Company to Dutton Street to have your dog on a lead.

Bangor's Animal Control Officer, Trisha Bruen, says the discussion comes after some residents raised concerns about safety.

Bruen says the change could make the waterfront accessible to more people.

She added, "Due to a large number of people that use it. The food trucks that are down there. The cars. The parking lots. Kids on bikes. It's just gotten to be a little bit too busy. I think they'll be comfortable knowing that everyone's dog will be leashed, so they won't have to worry about their own dog or their kids."

Right now, the ordinance says dogs must be under the control of their owners at all times.

You're required to leash your dog in Cascade Park, Brown Woods, and certain sections of the Bangor City Forest.

We are told the matter will be put up for a vote in December.