Bangor city councilors approve business loan for new paper company

The Bangor City Council Monday night approved a $250,000 business development loan for a new tissue and paper company.

The president of Soft Touch Tissue and Paper was welcomed by the council and thanked for bringing the business to the city.

It's located on outer Hammond Street and expected to bring 40 to 50 new jobs and use products from downeast.

"I hope to get started with the first machines and continue to add on. We plan and eventually add new product lines, expand our building, and our facility and just continue to grow over time," says President Marc Cooper.

They plan to bring production up to speed over the next six months as they get new machines built and other machines converted.

The first machine is expected to be running in the next few weeks.