Bangor city council election results pave the way for most diverse council ever

The results in Bangor were historic creating the most diverse council ever.

The council will now be made up of six women and three men.

Angela Okafor, who's from Nigeria and became a United States Citizen earlier this year, made more history.

We're told she's the first woman of color to be elected to the council.

Angela Okafor, elected to Bangor City Council, said, "It doesn’t matter where you come from and it doesn’t matter the challenges you face. It’s about how you use the challenges. If it’s a challenge you can use it to push yourself harder. The challenge made me work harder. I’m grateful that I got this."

Sarah Nichols, City Council Chair, said, "City government, all levels of government are open to all. It’s not for the few. I think it’s really important in terms of showcasing what this community is made of."

Okafor and the others elected last night will be sworn in during a ceremony at Bangor City Hall next week.