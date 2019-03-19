Bangor city council considers solar arrays to offset energy costs

Bangor city officials are seeking bids for the development of solar arrays to help save the city money on electricity costs.

City officials had ReVision Energy, a Maine-based solar energy developer, conduct a study on the viability and cost savings of such a project.

They presented the findings at a City Council meeting last night.

The company found the city could save roughly four million dollars over the next 40 years.

If built, the solar panels would sit on city-owned land and the power they generate would help offset the city's municipal electric bills.

The company suggested a 13-acre parcel of land located on Maine Avenue close to the airport.

Tanya Emery, Director of Community and Economic Development says, "A project like this is not a short-term investment, it's not a short-term return on the investment. It really is a long-term commitment. So, if the council does decide to move forward they'll be expecting to see energy savings, they'll be expecting to see us break even on the system and realize energy savings for many decades to come. Once we have more details from getting bids back then, we'll really be able to crunch the numbers and see if this is something the council thinks makes sense and then they can make a commitment whether or not they want to move forward."

Officials have already begun seeking bids for the project and expect to present findings in May before the council votes on its budget.