Bangor churches to honor those impacted by COVID-19 by ringing church bells

A pair of Bangor churches plan to honor the memory of the lives lost amid the coronavirus pandemic by ringing their bells.

All Souls Congregational Church and Saint Paul the Apostle Parish will ring their bells starting at 12:19 Wednesday afternoon.

It's also to honor the hundreds of thousands who have suffered from the illness.

We spoke with All Souls Senior Deacon who said they want to do this as a reminder that we need each other.

"Everyone is affected. We're all affected. Every nation, every religion, every race, we are all in this together. We think that we will do best with this if we are treating each other with love, compassion, and respect," Doug Kavanaugh, Senior Deacon, All Souls Congregational Church, said.

The churches will ring the bells for two minutes every Wednesday until the pandemic ends.