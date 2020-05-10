Bangor church collects food for local pantry

With much of the focus these days on helping those suffering from COVID-19.

The Unitarian Universalist Society in Bangor wanted people not to forget those who struggle from food insecurity.

"One of the things we started doing last fall is doing a second Sunday food collection that's usually part of our worship service. To support to the Ecumenical food cupboard here in Bangor. Since we're now social distancing and all of our services are online we're trying to find a creative way of being able to still encourage people to support. We decided to move it to a drive by, outdoor, with a lot of distancing kind of program," said Reverend Andrew Moeller.

"It's important all the time but it's especially important right now because there are so many people, so many Mainers who are out of work. So many people in the country who are out of work at historic levels. When people aren't working they're not getting paychecks so they need more and more food," said Moeller.

"So many people are struggling. People who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own. Don't have the resources to make extra, don't have enough to get by. Being able to help people's food security is more important than ever right now," said Lyann Grogan, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Society.

"One of the unique gifts that our congregation has to offer is the chimes tower up here. A set of 10 bells and so we decided one way that we can maybe get people to be outside and be around downtown Bangor is to just listen to the music," said Moeller.

"And also honoring the families suffering of people who have passed. We're ringing the bell for everyone who has been lost this week to COVID-19," said Grogan.