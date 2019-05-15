Bangor church closing after more than 160 years in the community

A Bangor church has made its mark in the community for more than 160 years.

Decades of history and tradition will now carry on to other churches.

Arlene Tully, Coordinating Pastor, said, "You could not have asked any more of the people who served through that church."

Every day those traveling on Union Street in Bangor go by Grace United Methodist Church.

It's been a staple to the community for more than 160 years.

"We've tried for the last year every out-of-the-box solution to the problem we could think of. We tried every avenue we could imagine to continue the church and we hit a dead-end at every avenue."

Now, this path has been chosen closing their doors for several reasons including membership, finances, and attendance.

"It's gotten to the point where they've spent nearly all of their savings and will run out of money soon. Some real key folks have had to pull back and there's no one to step in."

Pastor Arlene Tully has been a part of the church for a year.

"Until you actually and meet the people who are being served by the church and make connections with people you don't appreciate how important that church has been to that neighborhood."

The church wasn't only a place for worship, they also had a food pantry there.

"There are no qualifications so, you don't have to show the income you don't have to show proof of need the church felt that there were so many people fell under the cracks."

Their last service is on June 23rd at 2 o'clock.

"They're going to carry with them their passion for mission. Their passion for helping those who are at the margin. Their passion for reaching out to people who are hurting and they're going to seed the churches that they go to. "