Bangor church becomes homeless shelter, asks others to do the same

A Bangor pastor is calling on other churches to step up for the city's homeless.

The Mansion Church has become a temporary shelter.

We spoke with Pastor Terry Dinkins.

He realized the need that after the city was forced to close its warming center.

The church staff worked with Bangor Code Enforcement to get the Center Street location approved to house 10 people a night.

Dinkins thinks it's time for others to do the same.

"We have many homeless on the streets," he said. "One night I turned away, I would say 15 or 20 after we got the ten in. It's not like that every night but it depends on the night. I think it something that we as a church really should do, is open up. They could all take 10 each."

He says that even if churches can't open their doors to become a shelter - offering other things like food and supplies would be a needed boost.

