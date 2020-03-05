Bangor chiropractor turns 90, has no plans of slowing down

An iconic 90-year-old Bangor chiropracter is still going strong.

"I'm not a fancy doctor. I'm a human being,” said Dr. Moshe Myerowitz of Bangor.

For decades, Myerowitz has been helping folks live a healthy life.

"I've been here 50 years now and many good things have happened,” said Myerowitz.

He has extensive knowledge in nutrition, the use of botanical and homeopathic remedies, and is certified in many areas.

Myerowitz was introduced to chiropractic skills an early age after suffering many health problems.

He eventually started his first practice in New York at age 22.

"I was excited” said Myerowitz. “I opened the door and it was an older man. He said, "Is your father in?" I said I'm the doctor."

Myerowitz initially came to Maine for a lecture.

He quickly fell in love with the area and opened a practice on Broadway in Bangor.

It grew quickly- at one point he was seeing nearly 80 patients a day.

"I was exhausted. How do you see 80 patients a day? It can't be done. Yes it can. If you say you can, you can. If you say you can't, stop,” Myerowitz said.

Today, he has about 15 to 20 patients a day, four days a week.

When Dr. Myerowitz isn't at his practice, you can find him spending time with family or getting a bite at one of his favorite places in Bangor- Dysart's on Broadway.

"I'm usually there eating something five days a week,” he said.

He even received a birthday card from the wait staff there.

"Five or six of them signed it and said nice things and how much they like me there because when they're there and someone has a question, I answer it in how to fix it. I don't charge a fee for that,” Myerowitz explained.

He is often asked about retirement.

But don't worry, he's not going anywhere anytime soon. He says he still has plenty to learn.

"Why would I go and do something useless when there's all these skills stuffed in here that the good Lord invested in me,” said Myerowitz.

Myerowitz has shared his love of being a chiropractor with his family, too.

His son and grandson practice in Holden.

He has other grandchildren who practice, too.