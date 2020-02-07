Bangor child in desperate need of kidney

"Bentley was born in end stage renal failure when he was born. We found out within the first 12 hours of birth that he had two non-functioning kidneys," said Heather Kinsella.

It's hard to imagine this sweet little boy who just celebrated his sixth birthday going through even a day of what he's had to deal with since birth.

"He had his first surgery at two days old due to the backup of fluids in his body," said Kinsella.

His mom says they had no idea this would happen to her baby.

"It was a shock to all of us. In the first few months of his life, he had five surgeries," she said.

After the surgeries and 22 months of dialysis, they got lucky.

"My sister donated her kidney to him four years ago," she said.

Early on, the doctors told them the kidney wouldn't last forever.

Then just a couple of weeks ago,"We found out that Bentley's kidney is only going to be able to hold on for about another month or two. It was like a light switch went off. We weren't sure what happened," she said.

What they need now is someone who's a match, willing to be a living organ donor before Bentley has to go on dialysis again.

"We don't have family this time, so we're really looking for good Samaritans to be that person for him," she said.

The right person needs to have an "a" or "o" blood type. You can go to mmc.donorscreen.org and take a survey to donate specifically to Bentley Newell, birthdate 2-6-14.

"He's so active and so happy and so outgoing, and to have him hooked up to a machine from anywhere to 10 to 14 hours at night is really devastating."

They also have a GoFundMe where more information can be found about being an organ donor. Something that would be nothing short of a miracle for this little boy and his mom.

"Anybody who is willing to, we would appreciate it so much. You can't even put it into words," said Kinsella.