Bangor businesses offered free masks ahead of reopening

As most of the state prepares to enter Phase 2 of the Mills administration's re-opening plan on Monday - a Bangor organization is working to help local businesses.

Under the reopening plan guidelines, customers are to wear masks in stores and restaurants.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership is providing disposable masks to business owners to pass out.

They have purchased 2,000 to distribute so far.

It's an effort to thank the owners for sticking things out during the last few months as they work to reopen - safely.

"I don't think any business wants to turn away a customer who doesn't have their own mask," said Downtown Coordinator Betsy Lundy. "They also want to keep everybody safe. Their employees and their other customers safe By providing masks for people. This is a way of us supporting their efforts to stay open to everybody."

Bangor businesses were sent applications and can start receiving the masks as of this morning.

To learn more or apply, email Betsy Lundy.

betsy.lundy@bangormaine.gov