Bangor businesses get tips for avoiding the spread of Coronavirus

The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce hosted an online seminar Friday to share information on how to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

"We're hearing from a lot of businesses in the community. There's concerns about the impact to their business, how do they as business owners prepare for this. In the event that employees have to be out, schools are closed, employees are sick, customers aren't coming to the door, how do we put a plan in place," said Deb Neuman, President of Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

Now that the Coronavirus is here in Maine, the Chamber took precautions with today's meeting by streaming it on Facebook Live.

"Less than 24 hours ago we planned to do this as an in person seminar. We had two seminars scheduled because the first one filled up," said Neuman.

"This is the biggest public health challenge we've faced in our lifetimes. And businesses are going to be profoundly impacted. Their employees and their employees families are going to be profoundly impacted. So being ready for it, working together to limit to the extent possible the spread of this disease is critical," said Noah Nesin, PCHC Chief Medical Officer.

Some restaurant owners say they're already making changes to their cleaning routines.

"Right now our goal is to be proactive versus reactive. So more sanitation, you know we like to think we were already being very clean and keeping everything orderly but we've just added a little bit more you know, we're just being a little extra cautious," said Christina Paradis, Hero's Co-Owner.

Other restaurants are battling both the virus and a stigma about how it has caused havoc in parts of Asia.

"We always do the sanitation thoroughly and that's never changed. Look right now it's a Friday and my dining room is empty. Seems like people are afraid to go out," said Christine Chou, Owner of China Garden.

The Chamber want to make sure all business owners have access to the seminar information.

The video is on the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.