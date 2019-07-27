Bangor business sees boost thanks to increased traffic

Bangor businesses are seeing a boost thanks to the increase in traffic.

Officials at Hollywood Casino say they have been busy all week.

The parking garage has been full and they expect it to be this weekend as well with the fair and music festival going on.

"We're kind of the parking hub for everything going on around here so we try and manage that as best we can but, parking all weekend is going to be free. We're fully staffed and ready to go with the crowds as they get in here,” said Austin Muchemore, General Manager of Hollywood Casino.

They expect the steady flow of foot and vehicle traffic to continue into August.

