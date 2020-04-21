Bangor business owners connects with people daily with Bangin' Whoopie Bingo

Bingo and whoopie pies.

One Bangor business owner has put the two together.

It's called Bangin' Whoopie Bingo.

Owner James Gallagher says the idea came to him when he was looking for a way to engage with people.

Anyone can play for free.

Just to go to their website, banginwhoopie.com.

Click to shop and click to get your free bingo card.

They'll email you a card and you'll be ready to play.

At 7pm each night this month James goes live on Facebook.

Folks compete to win a dozen assorted whoopie pies.

it's a way for people to connect daily.

"They'll call and they'll let us know - thank you so much for giving us something fun to look forward to at the end of the night. I never it would hit home that much. it feels really nice to give someone a breath of fresh air in the middle of all of this kind of chaos around us." he says.

Gallagher says they have people from Alaska, Hawaii, even Jamaica playing most nights.

He'll continue this every night in April and possibly beyond.

He hopes to always continue this in some way going forward.