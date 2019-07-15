Bangor business owner shares surveillance video of shop being vandalized

Police are asking the public for information involving a vandalism spree in Bangor.

They believe more than one person is responsible for breaking windows of cars, homes and businesses.

"Cars on the side of the road, windows on the side of a house and some of businesses in the downtown area have been affected as well."

Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters says there have been at least 20 incidents of vandalism recently like this window on Center Street.

"We don't believe firearms are being used so no induction that bullets or any rounds have been fired into any windows. We know that there are people out there who know who are the people responsible for these acts. We are building our case everyday and we're going to pursue these people until ultimately they're caught," said Betters.

"I was just taking my wife out to dinner for the first time in probably six months and I get called at the restaurant that the front door is smashed," said Joe Perry.

Perry says you can clearly see from his surveillance video when it happened at his store, Joe's Market on Garland Street. You can also see his customers reactions.

"Smashed the glass, scared the people inside and just created an awful headache for me," said Perry. He also said, "The glass shattered into a million pieces pieces but didn't fall out so until I got all the broken glass cleared out I was worried sick that it could fall out and you know, injure someone. And, still after the clean up we've got little shards of glass everywhere that someone could step on or get hurt. It's just senseless."

Perry says he hopes who ever did this is caught and is thankful no one was hurt.

"Just a nuisance, you know, it's a lot of money, it just ends up hurting the neighborhood. I wish people would just leave other people alone. You know? I just don't see what thrill anyone gets out of knowing they've just smashed someone's window or caused someone a lot of headache."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dustin Dow at 947-7384 ext 5737 or via email at dustin.dow@bangormaine.gov.

Callers can also press option #5 to leave a message on the anonymous tip line.