Bangor business owner collects items to donate to asylum seekers

A Bangor business owner is helping folks who want to donate to asylum seekers in Portland.

We stopped by Tropical Tastes and Styles on Harlow Street.

Owner Angela Okafor is collecting clothing, hygiene products, and more to take to the Portland Expo Center.

That's where an emergency shelter has been setup for 170 asylum seekers.

City officials say they are originally from Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Angela, who's also an immigration attorney, says this is the least she can do for the families.

"It's an emergency and we are very far away from being able to physically volunteer. I know there are people who wouldn't have money to donate but then they have some other things that they don't have any need for," said Okafor.

"The sights the sounds the smells nothing is familiar and they are hoping that they have finally found a place that's what little bit we can pull together if she has like the least we can do," said Shannon Coyley who was there donating items.

You can drop off donated items at the store.

More info can be found on the business Facebook page.

