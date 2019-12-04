Bangor business looks to raise money to help seniors and pets

Green Acres Kennel Shop in Bangor is looking to raise $6,000 to help keep seniors and their pets together.

Donations are needed for the Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s Furry Friends Food Bank.

All of the money goes toward pet food for seniors who may not be able to afford it.

If they reach their $6,000 goal, Green Acres will donate an additional thousand.

"This pet might be the only living, breathing thing that a senior relates to in a single day. A lot of them live alone, and so it's really, really important. There are a lot of health benefits to living with pets whether you're a senior or not," said Don Hanson, Co-owner of Green Acres Kennel Shop.

So far, they've raised a thousand dollars.

They're taking donations until December 31th in the store and online.