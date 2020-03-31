Bangor business remains physically distant, but socially close to customers

Physical distancing but staying social.

That's what one Bangor business is doing to keep things going.

Melinda Frost owns "The Not So Empty Nest."

The store carries made-in-Maine merchandise from roughly 70 different vendors across the state.

She knew these businesses would need income as well as herself so she decided to reach her customers a different way.

She's been featuring different vendors on her Facebook page each day to highlight some of their products.

Frost has also stayed social by inviting customers to grab their favorite refreshments, put on their PJs and join her store in a Facebook Live.

She says, "I really miss my customers. I can sit here and make signs and paint furniture and do online orders all day but I really needed to connect with my customers. So, I thought the live is a great way because they can chat with me, I can chat with them, they can chat with each other and it's a little more interactive that just getting online and shopping."

Frost is planning to host several more Facbeook Live events including one Wednesday afternoon.

Those interested in buying can simply comment during the live event listing the item they are interested in.

You then send Frost your contact information for her to send you an invoice.

Then she will either deliver to your door, physically distanced of course, or you can pick your order up curbside.

To learn more about the store or to see her scheduled live events you can visit The Not So Empty Nest on Facebook.