Bangor building undergoes renovations, commercial and housing space

A building in Bangor is undergoing renovations.

The Bangor City Council has approved several years of tax relief for the project.

We caught up with Co-Owner Abe Furth Thursday to see what plans are in store for the building.

Abe Furth, Co-owner, said, "Some of these buildings can't work. This one, there was enough positive that we felt like we could do that renovation."

Built in 1912, and once used for office space, this Bangor building on Franklin Street is being brought back to life with a new purpose.

Furth said, "The first floor will be commercial space that will be ready for whoever is looking to expand their business in Bangor."

"Now the third-floor may look all bare bones right now, but imagine this. Two bedrooms and when all is said and done, you'll even have your own laundry space."

"We will do everything we can to really make it feel like it did when it was built and also make it safe and have it be modern," Furth said.

Keeping up with the times, while protecting its history. "Floors, tin ceilings, we always preserve that," Furth explained. He said, "This building we were able to expose the brick on the inside where we can and we're going to keep all that."

Bangor's Director of Community and Economic Development Tanya Emery says owners plan to invest more than $1.5 million in the project.

Bangor's Director of Community and Economic Development, Tanya Emery, added, "It's incredible to see Franklin Street really be the next piece of downtown that's really becoming alive."

City officials said developers will receive seven years of tax relief contingent on city agreement.

Furth explained, "With the buildings that we specialize in, they need so much. That's what those programs are designed for, is to take projects that would otherwise really not work on paper to make them work."

Emery added, "We had to do a historic designation and also because they filled in the pits and lost the use of the basement space, it changed the numbers on the building and when there's a change like that it's typical for us to consider is it an appropriate way for the city to be able to assist with a development project."

They're hoping folks will move in upstairs in late summer and downstairs will be open in fall. Furth said, "These buildings once were done with them, they will be able to be used as we build them for generations."