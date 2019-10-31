Bangor bridal shop celebrating 20 years in business

A Bangor bridal shop is going to be “Partying like its 1999” this weekend.

The Henry’s Bridal Boutique is celebrating 20 years of outfitting bridal parties, prom goers, and more.

As we found out, this family-owned business is not ready to slow down anytime soon.

“We have bridal gowns. We have bridesmaids. We have mother of the bride. We have flower girls. We have an amazing tuxedo department,” said Molly Henry-Lincoln, part owner of Henry’s Bridal Boutique and Formal Wear.

Molly-Henry Lincoln always knew she had a love for fashion..

From an early age, she dreamed about going into the industry.

On February 3, 1999 that dream finally came true for her and the rest of the Henry family.

They had quite the inspiration from molly's late cousin, Bernadette.

"Bernadette passed away in December of 1997. It was very hard for all of us,” explained Henry-Lincoln. “She was very young. I was still young, and my parents picked up on that love still of fashion and the bridal world. When this became available they thought it was kind of a sign that could be something for the future as a family that we could work together and do."

Molly's parents, Mike and Maureen knew they wanted to create a shop that was a one-stop solution for those looking for formal attire for their big day.

Molly credits a lot of their success to being able to listen to the needs of their customers.

"We found that in this area the need for tuxedos was huge and we brought in all of our old tuxedos so everything is right in our inventory. We set kids up for prom same day. They'll come in and say, "oh my gosh I need a tuxedo." We have kids going out at four for their 5 o'clock prom. So, we've done a lot of stuff just to make it a very comfortable place,” said Henry-Lincoln.

The Henry family estimates that they've had about 75 employees throughout the years. Many of them they can call by name.

Molly says like any business, they've had their ups and downs. But, they're so thankful to have those lasting connections with their employees and customers.

"We've been so fortunate to have people come on and work with us that have been amazing and turned into more family than they ever would be coworkers,” explained Henry-Lincoln. “I would never say that about most people that I've worked with through the years but I would say they are now officially Henry members of the family."

Now with another generation interested in the family business, molly hopes they will see it continue to grow for another 20 years and beyond.

To celebrate 20 years in business, the family's hosting a party on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the boutique.

Everyone's invited.

There will be refreshments, special giveaways, and other surprises.

For more information visit: bangorbridal.com.