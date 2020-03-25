Bangor boutique providing virtual consultation and at-home try-on service

Due to regulations surrounding coronavirus, most big events are being postponed.

This includes weddings and formals.

Picture you're a bride getting ready for her wedding day, then next thing you know, you're postponing,

What about finding the perfect wedding dress when all the stores are closed?

So, how do you continue to plan during a pandemic?

Bangor's Blush Bridal and Formal in Bangor is here to help. Virtually, of course.

The shop posted on its Facebook page Monday that nothing can cancel love and celebration.

They've introduced Blush Virtual Consultation and At-Home Try-on Service.

Since you can't go to them, they'll visit you virtually through scheduled FaceTime calls and Zoom meetings.

You can schedule virtual consultations for tuxedos, bridesmaids, formal/prom, and bridal.

They'll take you through styles and sizing just like they would in store and even give you things to try on.

Customers can have those things shipped to them or curbside service is also available.

Courtney Wetzel, owner says, "We actually just did our first virtual consultation with a bride yesterday (Tuesday). That went super well, and I think the big thing that it does is it reminds people of the normalcy that existed before this. It's also really good for customers to feel like they still have a way to prepare for events that are coming up after all of this craziness is over."

Wetzel also wants to reassure customers that shop with them that after at home try-on, all items are decontaminated and cleaned before being put back in the shop or sent to the next customer.

They're biggest concern is everyone's safety.

To learn more about the consultation services, you can visit Blush Bridal and Formal on Facebook.